Minnesota unemployment rate drops to 6 percent

ROCHESTER, Minn- Minnesota’s unemployment rate dropped in September. The number is down to 6.0% from 7.4% in August. However, the drop is due to a dip in the state’s labor force participation rate which dropped to 1.3%. This means 56,0000 Minnesotans stopped looking for a job altogether.

“This is not an encouraging sign,”said Steve Grove, Deed Commissioner. “It means that are getting discourage.

He adds that some job individuals are hestiant to look for work because they think they will be rehired or there will be some type of government aid. Job growth does continue in Minnesota. During the month of September 14,800 payroll jobs were added. Grove further explained that jobs are out there but folks might have to change career paths to find them.