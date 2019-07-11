Clear

Minnesota trooper charged with sexually assaulting girl

A Minnesota state trooper is charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 6:29 AM

HASTINGS, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota state trooper is charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

The Dakota County Attorney's Office has charged 36-year-old Shawn Barta with first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving the girl who authorities say is "cognitively delayed."

The State Patrol has placed Barta on leave pending the outcome of the case and an internal investigation. The Star Tribune reports Barta has denied the allegations. A criminal complaint says the assaults began in April 2018 and ended recently.

Barta was released from jail after posting $150,000 bond.

