Minnesota travelers urged to self-quarantine and get COVID test upon return to state

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is renewing its call for travelers to self-quarantine and get tested for COVID-19 after returning to the state.

MDH says four people returning to Minnesota after staying at The Grand at Moon Palace in Cancun between March 12 and March 23 have tested positive for the Brazilian coronavirus variant. The people infected were all from different families.

“We know Mexico tends to be a popular get-away destination for Minnesotans in late winter and spring and there may have been a considerable amount of travel to that country over the last few weeks,” says MDH Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Richard Danila. “The recent CDC travel warning shows that Mexico is a very high-risk destination right now, so people should consider this, and if you have not yet been vaccinated, it is all that more important to consider postponing non-essential travel. Anyone who has traveled internationally is recommended to test three to five days after return from travel, even if they are vaccinated, and to be on the lookout for symptoms. If someone has not been vaccinated, they should quarantine after return, in addition to getting tested. We ask Minnesotans to do this to protect their families and their communities”

MDH says these cases underscore the risk of travel during a pandemic, and in particular the risk of traveling to places like Mexico where COVID-19 is circulating widely. On April 2, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a Level 4 travel advisory urging Americans to avoid all travel to Mexico due to the very high level of transmission of COVID-19 in that country.