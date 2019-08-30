Clear

Minnesota traffic deaths up 6% in 2018

So far in 2019, 223 deaths have been reported, compared with 218 at this time a year ago.

Aug 30, 2019

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — State officials say traffic deaths in Minnesota increased 6% last year.

The Department of Public Safety says 381 people died in crashes in 2018 with speed being the main factor in about a third of the fatalities. The agency's Office of Traffic Safety says failing to wear seat belts resulted in 96 deaths, while 84 deaths were tied to impaired driving and 29 to distractions.

The deaths included 45 pedestrians and 48 people on motorcycles. So far in 2019, 223 deaths have been reported, compared with 218 at this time a year ago.

