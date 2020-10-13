Minnesota traffic deaths rise to more than 300 this year

ROCHESTER, Minn- Quarantine might have kept many drivers off the roads early in this pandemic or prompted them to drive less, but a pandemic didn't stop the number of fatalities in the state from increasing over last year.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, there have been 308 fatalities in the state so far this year. That is up 89 percent over last year, during which time the department only saw 277 fatalities.

"We need to make sure people are paying attention when they drive, make smart choices, never consume any type of alcohol or drugs when they drive, wear a seatbelt, and never drive distracted," said Sgt Troy Christianson of the State Patrol.

Of those 300 plus deaths, The state patrol reported 192 motor vehicle fatalities, 54 motorcyclists, 35 being pedestrians, and 9 being bicyclists.

"Traffic volumes are down significantly so it is kind of surprising that we are at 308," explained Christianson. "We need to keep continuing to educate people on the dangers of using those four fatal factors and reduce speeds."

The fatal factors of driving consist of distracted driving, operating a vehicle while impaired with alcohol or drugs, along with a lack of seatbelt usage and unsafe speed. The state patrol is seeing this all throughout the state.