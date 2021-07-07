Minnesota traffic related deaths at an all time high

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Traffic deaths are out of control on Minnesota roads. That's according to some new stats released by the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety.

The Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety says there are 215 reported traffic deaths this year, a 40 percent increase over this time last year.

This is the earliest Minnesota has reached 200 deaths in more than a decade.

Drivers KIMT News 3 spoke to say they aren't surprised by this.

“I see a whole lot of people on the phone talking. And I see people go by me that don't even notice that I went by them because they're looking at a cellphone - you just gotta put down your toys and pay attention to the road,” says Joe Thornton from Minnesota.

Scott Bensua from Wisconsin says he’s seen a lot of speeding, switching lanes, and driving distracted.

“When you're in the left lane on the interstate - it's a passing lane, it's not a cruising lane like that, I think a lot of the aggressive driving that I see like that, people would just be mindful of that,” he explains.

The state is urging drivers to put down the distractions and keep a safe distance from other cars.