Minnesota traces COVID-19 outbreak to youth wrestling tournament

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Schools across Minnesota are being alerted after a COVID-19 outbreak is linked to a youth wrestling tournament.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says 15 confirmed coronavirus cases have now been traced to the Northland Youth Wrestling Association 2021 State Wrestling Tournament that was held at the PREMIER Center Complex in Sioux Falls from March 31 to April 3. Health officials wrestlers from schools in a least 52 Minnesota counties competed in the event. Anyone who attended this tournament is being asked to get tested immediately for COVID-19 and to watch for symptoms.

“We know that Minnesotans desperately want to get back to doing the things we all love,” says Dr. Ruth Lynfield, state epidemiologist and medical director for MDH. “However, COVID-19 is spreading across Minnesota at a high rate. We ask Minnesotans to please be patient and to continue to use prevention measures, and not to gather in large groups of people, particularly indoors, and please continue to wear masks and physically distance. For those who are eligible, we need folks to get vaccinated; vaccination is how we will overcome this pandemic.”

MDH says nine counties have confirmed cases associated with this event: Cass, Le Sueur, Lyon, Morrison, Murray, Rice, Todd, Wright and Yellow Medicine. To date, eight schools have confirmed cases associated with the event, including six public schools and two non-public schools.

Wrestlers from schools in Dodge, Faribault, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Steele, and Wabasha counties attended the tournament.

Given the widespread geographic nature of this outbreak and the number of potential close contacts, MDH and the Minnesota Department of Education urge all tournament participants, their families, and other spectators to get tested now.