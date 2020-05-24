Minnesota tops 20,000 positive coronavirus cases

New deaths: - 17

Total deaths: - 869. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities: 709

New cases: - 730

Total cases: - 20,573. Number of health care workers: 2,327



Patients no longer needing isolation: 14,115

Total cases requiring hospitalization: 2,588

Hospitalized as of today: 553

Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 207

Restrictions in place in Minnesota, Iowa | Answers, symptoms and prevention | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter | Click here for Iowa unemployment info | Click here for Minnesota unemployment info