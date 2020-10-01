Minnesota tops 100,000 positive COVID-19 cases

The state of Minnesota of surpassed 100,000 positive coronavirus tests, the state's health website said Thursday.

The state began its fight against the virus in March, and by the end of that month, there were 629 positive cases. You can see more data below:

Positive cases at the end of each month:

March: 629

April: 5,136

May: 25,208

June: 36,303

July: 54,463

August: 75,864

Oct. 1: 100,200

Health officials in the state said Thursday that of the more than 100,000 cases, 10,505 have been healthcare workers.

Nearly 90,000 (89,980) of those who tested positive no longer need isolation.

The state's death toll is 2,049.