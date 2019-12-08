Minnesota to take on Auburn in the Outback Bowl

KIMT-TV 3 - Ninth-ranked Auburn will face No. 16 Minnesota on January 1st in the Outback Bowl.

It will be the first trip to Tampa for the Gophers, who shocked the nation by starting 9-0 before stumbles against Iowa and Wisconsin cost them the Big Ten West. The Tigers finished 9-3 in the regular season, one capped by a wild 48-45 win over rival Alabama.

This will be the first ever meeting between Auburn and Minnesota.

The University of Iowa has accepted an invitation to play USC in the 2019 San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl in San Diego, California.

"The Hawkeyes are excited to be invited to San Diego to participate in the Holiday Bowl," said Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Gary Barta. "The host committee "red coats" and the city of San Diego have a great reputation as incredible hosts and for putting on a first-class event. I'm proud of our student athletes and coaches for the season they've had so far. We look forward joining our West Coast alumni, friends and fans as well as the thousands of Hawkeyes who will travel to join us in what we know will be an outstanding visit to Southern California."

The Iowa State Cyclones will battle the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame in the Camping World Bowl in Orlando. ISU finished the season at 7-5 while the Irish were 10-2.