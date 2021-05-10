Minnesota to offer the Pfizer COVID vaccine to 12-to-15 year olds

St. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota will begin providing the Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine to 12-to-15 year olds this week.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of the drug for that age group on Monday.

“This is an extraordinary development on our path back to normalcy — we now have nearly 300,000 more Minnesotans eligible to roll up their sleeves and get life-saving protection from this deadly disease,” says Governor Walz. “We have been planning and preparing for this moment and are ready to begin vaccinating teens 12 and older. Start making your plan, Minnesota — let’s get our kids their shot as soon as possible so they are fully vaccinated and protected in time for a fun, safe summer.”

The state says it will announce when final vaccination recommendations are available for providers.

“I am so excited to get our kids back to all the things they love this summer — camps, sports, activities, vacations, and more” says Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “And now, with the ability to get vaccinated, our teens 12 and older can have a significant level of extra protection to keep themselves, their families, and their communities safe. This is a great day for progress and I hope Minnesotans take advantage of this life-saving opportunity and get their shot as soon as possible.”

Once CDC immunization guidance is issued, Minnesotans age 12 to 15 should be able to get vaccinated at locations where Pfizer vaccines are available. Parent or guardian consent is required for COVID-19 vaccination for people younger than 18 years old.

“The Pfizer vaccine has gone through rigorous clinical trials on children in this age group and has proven to be a highly safe and effective preventative measure against the deadly coronavirus,” says Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcom. “Minnesota parents can feel confident in the science, medical experts, and federal guidelines expanding authorization to 12-to-15-year-olds, and I hope they get their children vaccinated as soon as possible. Every person who gets vaccinated helps us slow the spread of this disease and protect those who cannot get vaccinated.”