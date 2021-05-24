Clear

Minnesota to observe 9 minutes, 29 seconds of silence Tuesday for George Floyd

Governor Walz issues proclamation for statewide remembrance.

Posted: May 24, 2021 12:02 PM
Updated: May 24, 2021 1:08 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz is asking all Minnesotans to observe a moment of silence Tuesday in memory of George Floyd.

Floyd died while being arrested by Minneapolis police officers on May 25, 2020. Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder for Floyd’s death and three other former officers are still awaiting trial.

The Governor’s proclamation declaring a moment of silence at 1 pm Tuesday reads:

“George Floyd’s murder ignited a global movement and awakened many Minnesotans and people around the world to the systemic racism that our Black communities, Indigenous communities, and communities of color have known for centuries. On April 20, 2021, a jury found Derek Chauvin guilty of George Floyd’s murder. This historic verdict was a step in the right direction, but our work to dismantle systematic racism and discrimination has not ended. True justice for George Floyd will come only through real, systemic change to prevent acts like this from happening again—when every member of every community, no matter their race, is safe, valued, and protected.”

The silent observation is intended to last for nine minutes and 29 seconds, the length of time Chauvin pressed his knee in Floyd’s neck during his arrest.

