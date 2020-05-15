Minnesota to lower flags in honor of coronavirus victims

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz is ordering all flags at state and federal buildings be lowered to remember lives lost to COVID-19.

The flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset starting May 19 and on the 19th of every month in 2020.

“As of May 15, 2020, 683 of our mothers and fathers, sons and daughters, husbands and wives, friends and neighbors, have passed due to COVID-19,” reads the proclamation issued by Governor Walz. “Minnesotans come together as one community in these challenging moments to mourn and support each other.”

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations also are encouraged to join in lowering their flags to honor Minnesotans who have lost their lives to COVID-19 and their families.

“This disease is unpredictable and has devastated so many Minnesota families, including my own,” says Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “The people who have been lost are not just numbers, and they are not forgotten.”