ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota is joining the mass of states holding 2020 primaries on so-called Super Tuesday.
At least nine other states will hold their primaries on March 3, including California and Texas. Minnesota Public Radio reports the date was confirmed Friday, a week before the state's political parties had to inform the secretary of state's office.
The change means Minnesota could play a role as the Democratic field of presidential hopefuls is likely to be thinned out. Super Tuesday states aren't the first to vote — Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina have their own earlier primary dates — but they are the first big batch.
Next year's primary election replaces a system in which Minnesota's parties had expressed presidential preference via a caucus system.
Related Content
- Minnesota to join 'Super Tuesday' primaries
- Primary 2018: Minnesota election results
- Minnesota joins lawsuit challenging 3D-printed plastic guns
- FBI joins search for Minnesota bank robbers
- Primary 2018: Favorites for Franken's Minnesota seat reflect #MeToo's rise
- How Minnesota politicians reacted on social media to the primary
- Minnesota joins lawsuit to block Trump's national emergency
- Minnesota Legislature 2018 Session starts Tuesday
- Minnesota snow crash numbers exceed 400 Tuesday
- Primary night across America