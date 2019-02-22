Clear
Minnesota to join 'Super Tuesday' primaries

Voters in at least 10 states will go to the polls on March 3, 2020.

Posted: Feb. 22, 2019 6:56 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota is joining the mass of states holding 2020 primaries on so-called Super Tuesday.

At least nine other states will hold their primaries on March 3, including California and Texas. Minnesota Public Radio reports the date was confirmed Friday, a week before the state's political parties had to inform the secretary of state's office.

The change means Minnesota could play a role as the Democratic field of presidential hopefuls is likely to be thinned out. Super Tuesday states aren't the first to vote — Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina have their own earlier primary dates — but they are the first big batch.

Next year's primary election replaces a system in which Minnesota's parties had expressed presidential preference via a caucus system.

