Clear

Minnesota to increase minimum wage by 2.5%

The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry announced today a 2.5% increase in the Minnesota minimum wage this January.

Posted: Aug 19, 2021 5:41 PM
Posted By: Alexandra Dederer

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota minimum wage rate will increase by 2.5 percent on January 1, 2022.

Every year, the commissioner of the Department of Labor and Industry is required to determine and announce the inflation-adjusted minimum wage by August 31.

The state minimum wage rate will not apply to Minneapolis or St. Paul, where there is a much higher minimum wage.

KIMT News 3 spoke with the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry communications director James Honerman to learn more about the adjustment. 

"Outside of Minneapolis and St. Paul - the last time our agency was able to estimate, there were slightly more than 200,000 jobs that paid the minimum wage rate as of February 2020 before the pandemic hit," said Honerman. "So it roughly affects 200,000 jobs and that would be in food and drinking establishments, retail, and other types of industry that people would get paid the minimum wage rate."

Clothes Mentor store manager Brittany Kisro said she believes the rise in minimum wage will be beneficial to those who make a living off a minimum wage but could harm local businesses who are in competition with big department stores. 

The decision comes from a law passed in 2014 by the state legislature to ensure that minimum wage rates are even with inflation.

"Minnesota also has an employee notice requirement," said Honerman. "Employers are required to provide each employee with written notice of the change before any change in their wage takes effect. So if there is a change to the employee's rate of pay - the Minnesota employer does need to give them a notice requirement of that."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 630512

Reported Deaths: 7835
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1312511819
Ramsey54937917
Dakota48754483
Anoka44702469
Washington28556301
Stearns23293229
St. Louis18757323
Scott18230139
Wright16985155
Olmsted14198106
Sherburne1252396
Carver1111949
Rice8538113
Clay842492
Blue Earth793145
Crow Wing712699
Kandiyohi697386
Chisago652055
Otter Tail611188
Benton601198
Goodhue504676
Mower498434
Douglas494781
Winona487752
Itasca478169
Isanti456468
McLeod450861
Morrison437862
Beltrami429465
Steele422719
Nobles418450
Polk398274
Becker396458
Lyon374654
Freeborn370837
Carlton366059
Pine347723
Nicollet342245
Mille Lacs323858
Brown318940
Le Sueur310328
Cass297333
Todd297133
Meeker275745
Waseca254423
Martin241733
Roseau216221
Wabasha21423
Hubbard205241
Dodge20443
Renville187746
Houston184816
Redwood183041
Fillmore170010
Cottonwood169724
Wadena169123
Faribault161422
Chippewa158739
Pennington157520
Sibley153710
Kanabec151729
Aitkin143737
Watonwan14049
Rock132519
Jackson126712
Pipestone118026
Pope11798
Yellow Medicine117720
Swift110718
Murray109310
Koochiching98019
Stevens95111
Clearwater92317
Marshall92318
Lake86921
Wilkin85514
Lac qui Parle77422
Big Stone6194
Grant6088
Lincoln5983
Mahnomen5749
Norman5719
Unassigned51093
Kittson50022
Red Lake4077
Traverse3925
Lake of the Woods3564
Cook1800

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 390933

Reported Deaths: 6165
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk61319651
Linn22724346
Scott21299252
Black Hawk17762324
Woodbury15825231
Johnson1534086
Dubuque13875216
Pottawattamie11921178
Dallas11905101
Story1123948
Warren616692
Cerro Gordo583098
Clinton578294
Webster5774100
Sioux525974
Des Moines516979
Marshall513879
Muscatine5131106
Jasper472273
Wapello4565124
Lee444459
Buena Vista441340
Plymouth411182
Marion394579
Henry314538
Jones309457
Bremer302363
Carroll293352
Crawford288743
Boone283535
Benton274056
Washington273051
Dickinson254646
Mahaska243651
Jackson230943
Kossuth229967
Delaware221943
Clay220827
Tama218572
Buchanan209735
Winneshiek203937
Page202522
Hardin202144
Cedar201123
Wright199340
Fayette199043
Hamilton197551
Harrison187075
Butler179336
Clayton178458
Madison177519
Mills171724
Floyd170242
Cherokee166439
Poweshiek163836
Lyon163341
Allamakee161252
Hancock158134
Iowa156724
Winnebago151631
Calhoun148213
Jefferson146435
Cass145355
Grundy144634
Emmet138741
Shelby137938
Louisa137449
Sac136520
Franklin135823
Appanoose132249
Union131535
Humboldt131026
Chickasaw130517
Mitchell129443
Guthrie128332
Palo Alto117524
Clarke109124
Montgomery107938
Howard107722
Monroe104533
Keokuk103732
Ida99135
Davis93725
Adair91532
Monona88432
Pocahontas88422
Greene83411
Lucas82623
Osceola81217
Worth8008
Decatur69010
Taylor68212
Fremont68110
Van Buren61018
Ringgold59224
Wayne58223
Audubon54814
Adams3664
Unassigned80
Rochester/St. Mary's
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 84°
Mason City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Another warm day before storms arrive tomorrow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

City council votes down mask mandate

Image

Golfing for veterans

Image

IA cycling safety

Image

Rochester City Council members vote on mask mandate, public responds

Image

Minnesota to increase minimum wage by 2.5%

Image

New Minimum Wage

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (8/19/21)

Image

Residents react to Minnesota State Fair health guidelines

Image

8/19/21 Full Weather

Image

Back to school with Channel One regional food bank

Community Events