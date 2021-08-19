Minnesota to increase minimum wage by 2.5%

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota minimum wage rate will increase by 2.5 percent on January 1, 2022.

Every year, the commissioner of the Department of Labor and Industry is required to determine and announce the inflation-adjusted minimum wage by August 31.

The state minimum wage rate will not apply to Minneapolis or St. Paul, where there is a much higher minimum wage.

KIMT News 3 spoke with the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry communications director James Honerman to learn more about the adjustment.

"Outside of Minneapolis and St. Paul - the last time our agency was able to estimate, there were slightly more than 200,000 jobs that paid the minimum wage rate as of February 2020 before the pandemic hit," said Honerman. "So it roughly affects 200,000 jobs and that would be in food and drinking establishments, retail, and other types of industry that people would get paid the minimum wage rate."

Clothes Mentor store manager Brittany Kisro said she believes the rise in minimum wage will be beneficial to those who make a living off a minimum wage but could harm local businesses who are in competition with big department stores.

The decision comes from a law passed in 2014 by the state legislature to ensure that minimum wage rates are even with inflation.

"Minnesota also has an employee notice requirement," said Honerman. "Employers are required to provide each employee with written notice of the change before any change in their wage takes effect. So if there is a change to the employee's rate of pay - the Minnesota employer does need to give them a notice requirement of that."