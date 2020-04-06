Clear
BREAKING NEWS Iowa Gov. Reynolds announces more closures, including malls and campgrounds Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Minnesota to ensure workers comp to responders with COVID-19

Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul - AP image

As of Monday 115 patients were hospitalized, up 11 from Sunday, with 57 in intensive care, up nine from Sunday.

Posted: Apr 6, 2020 11:50 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Legislature will reconvene Tuesday to pass a bill to ensure that first responders and health care workers who contract COVID-19 qualify for workers compensation without having to prove that they contracted the disease on the job.

Legislative leaders announced the agreement late Sunday. Minnesota’s count of confirmed cases rose to 986 on Monday, up 51 from a day earlier.

The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Minnesota rose by one to 30.

As of Monday 115 patients were hospitalized, up 11 from Sunday, with 57 in intensive care, up nine from Sunday.

Answers, symptoms and prevention | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter | Click here for Iowa unemployment info | Click here for Minnesota unemployment info

 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Albert Lea
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 43°
Rochester
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 51°
Clouds return alongside a warm-up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Monday

Image

Cleaning your house based on CDC recommendations

Image

Harmony Spirits making hand sanitizer

Image

Animal control makes home deliveries for pet owners

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Image

Retailers limiting number of customers in stores

Image

Hotel feeds workers during coronavirus pandemic

Image

Stewartville Fire Department holds parade

Image

Sean Weather 4/5

Image

Rochester residents worried public pools, beaches, parks will be closed

Community Events