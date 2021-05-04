Minnesota to ease more restrictions this week as Walz says summer could look 'very normal'

After more than a year of strict restrictions, Minnesota Gov. Walz said Tuesday that this summer things could look "very normal."

Walz said he will announce a reopening plan on Thursday.

“Thursday’s announcement will go a long way to moving things forward,” Walz said during a press conference Tuesday afternoon. “I think Minnesotans can start assuming they will have a very normal-looking summer.”

Nearly 2 million Minnesotans have completed the COVID-19 vaccine, and nearly 60 percent of the eligible population has received at least one dose.

This week's announcement will be the first easing of restrictions since March.