Minnesota to distribute one million at-home COVID tests

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz says Minnesota has secured another one million over-the-counter rapid COVID-19 tests.

Walz says the BD Veritor At-home kits will go to schools and child care providers for distributing directly to families.

“Today we’re taking another step to meet people where they are and make COVID-19 vaccinations and testing options as convenient as possible for Minnesotans,” said Governor Walz. “Minnesota is a national leader in testing for COVID-19 and administering booster doses, and today’s announcement will provide even more resources for those who need them. I strongly urge every Minnesotan to get vaccinated, get boosted, and get tested to stay safe this holiday season.”

This is the sixth test overall, and second rapid test, the state has made available to Minnesota schools and families.

“We know families are working hard to navigate this pandemic, and we’re working hard to make it as easy as possible to get the whole family protected in one stop,” says Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “We are also striving to give families as many free at-home testing options as possible, and the new over-the-counter tests for schools and child care gives parents yet another option to help keep their kids safe. Now’s the time to take action, get tested, and get everyone their shots to be protected for holiday gatherings.”

In addition, Minnesota will begin offering COVID boosters at multiple state-run and state-hosted 5- to 11-year-old vaccine clinics, including those hosted at schools, on Monday.

“Making it easier for families to get at-home rapid tests and boosters is important any time, but it is even more valuable now with the arrival of the Omicron variant,” says Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm. “By expanding access to boosters and providing another testing option for schools and child care providers, we are offering Minnesota families even more tools to protect themselves and their children from COVID-19 in all its forms. We encourage all Minnesotans to get the shot as soon as possible and get tested as recommended.”