Minnesota tiger tests positive for coronavirus

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Board of Animal Health says a tiger in the state has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 21-year-old tiger at The Wildcat Sanctuary in Pine County has recovered from the virus.

“This marks only the second confirmed captive or domestic animal case of SARS-CoV-2 in the state,” says State Veterinarian, Dr. Beth Thompson. “It’s a good reminder that the virus can be transmitted from people to animals. We appreciate the veterinarians in the state who contact our office to discuss testing and surveillance of exposed and symptomatic animals so we can investigate with our state and federal partners.”

Sanctuary staff say they first noticed lions, tigers and cougars displaying symptoms in early January. Shortly after, the veterinarian consulted state animal health officials about testing for COVID-19 at a private laboratory before results were officially confirmed by the USDA.

“We have not seen any evidence of COVID passing from pet or wild captive cats to humans,” says State Public Health Veterinarian, Dr. Joni Scheftel. “Yet, in an abundance of caution, MDH is working closely with The Wildcat Sanctuary to understand and monitor the situation.”

Caregivers and staff at The Wildcat Sanctuary say they have maintained strict COVID-19 protocols, wearing face masks, sanitizing hands and maintaining physical distance, since the onset of the pandemic early last year. The sanctuary is not open to the public.

“Though some of the animals experienced a decrease in appetite and intermittent wheezing, they are all bright, alert and responsive under close veterinary care. None of the cats are showing symptoms at this time and all are expected to fully recover,” says Tammy Thies, The Wildcat Sanctuary Executive Director.