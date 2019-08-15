Minnesota tests Blue Alert: 'Chances are at a scene somebody has seen something'

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Thursday the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension tested its Minnesota Blue Alert System. It’s a tool to help locate suspects when a local, state or federal officer is killed or seriously wounded in the line of duty.

Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag has been in law enforcement for 25 years. He says the advancement of technology has helped his team and other solve crimes quickly. When it comes to Blue Alert this is just another tool in their belt. The alert system is pushed out in a broadcast form via the tv or radio or highway signs.

"To notify them that a law enforcement officer or officers have been killed while performing their duties or they have been seriously injured,” Freitag said. “Chances are at a scene somebody has seen something,”

Linda Bryson's husband used to work in law enforcement. She says officers put their lives on the line every day. In today's world, we are seeing more police-involved shooting and this system is needed.

"We should all be there to back up our officers who need help," Bryson said.

She added that she thinks this system should have been done a long time ago.

"It's a very important tool because communication and information is everything," Freitag said.