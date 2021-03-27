Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Minnesota teen posthumously receives citizen hero award

She pulled the younger children to safety, but went under the water herself.

Posted: Mar 27, 2021 5:21 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota teenager who died last year after rescuing her younger relatives from drowning near a dam will receive one of the nation’s highest honors for heroism.

Raina Lynn Neeland, who was 18 years old, will receive the Citizen Honor Award from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society, the Star Tribune reported.

The teenager from near Bagley, Minnesota got caught, along with seven children, in the turbulent waters at the bottom of the Clearwater Dam in Sinclair Township on Aug. 17.

She pulled the younger children to safety, but went under the water herself.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 512097

Reported Deaths: 6899
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1063471642
Ramsey44723835
Dakota38652408
Anoka35010405
Washington23061272
Stearns19601209
St. Louis15563289
Scott14375111
Wright13271120
Olmsted1224693
Sherburne938978
Carver862441
Clay723989
Rice705398
Blue Earth642938
Kandiyohi599579
Crow Wing543985
Chisago516048
Otter Tail508071
Benton483795
Mower432831
Winona428849
Goodhue411669
Douglas410270
Nobles390747
McLeod360154
Morrison359055
Polk350365
Beltrami350254
Itasca335651
Steele329211
Isanti327558
Lyon326546
Becker325248
Carlton310251
Freeborn304026
Pine294120
Nicollet279142
Brown269839
Todd257630
Le Sueur250022
Mille Lacs247147
Cass229426
Waseca218220
Meeker215836
Martin200729
Wabasha19403
Roseau185718
Hubbard162941
Houston161014
Renville159743
Dodge15964
Redwood153634
Pennington147118
Fillmore14689
Cottonwood143620
Chippewa141635
Faribault136118
Wadena136020
Sibley124710
Watonwan12109
Aitkin120736
Rock118818
Kanabec117821
Pipestone104224
Yellow Medicine102217
Jackson99110
Murray9718
Swift92418
Pope9026
Marshall81816
Stevens7739
Lake76119
Clearwater73414
Wilkin72211
Lac qui Parle70921
Koochiching66511
Big Stone5384
Lincoln5302
Grant5118
Norman4939
Unassigned47678
Mahnomen4587
Kittson42222
Red Lake3715
Traverse3425
Lake of the Woods2482
Cook1360

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 347142

Reported Deaths: 5658
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk54087579
Linn19809324
Scott17857225
Black Hawk15219300
Woodbury14405217
Johnson1345578
Dubuque12661200
Dallas1058694
Pottawattamie10228152
Story997446
Warren534280
Clinton516387
Cerro Gordo509085
Webster503388
Sioux493969
Marshall472474
Muscatine441095
Des Moines434463
Wapello4203116
Buena Vista418039
Jasper400669
Plymouth382079
Lee363355
Marion349874
Jones288855
Henry282937
Bremer275357
Carroll273049
Crawford258436
Boone250330
Benton246754
Washington243749
Dickinson223741
Mahaska219249
Jackson213841
Kossuth206258
Tama205168
Clay198925
Delaware192939
Winneshiek188431
Page184819
Buchanan183230
Fayette181638
Cedar177423
Wright176434
Hamilton175745
Hardin175140
Harrison170571
Clayton162055
Butler160932
Mills154120
Cherokee153637
Floyd151641
Poweshiek150732
Madison149719
Lyon149641
Allamakee148249
Iowa143423
Hancock140233
Winnebago133831
Grundy133631
Cass132652
Calhoun132111
Jefferson129935
Appanoose124947
Louisa124548
Mitchell123641
Sac123118
Shelby123134
Union121731
Emmet121440
Chickasaw120915
Humboldt117126
Guthrie113328
Franklin110821
Palo Alto105522
Howard102022
Unassigned10030
Montgomery97936
Clarke97023
Keokuk93330
Monroe91328
Ida87332
Adair83631
Pocahontas82619
Monona78930
Davis78424
Greene75310
Lucas74522
Osceola71016
Worth6788
Taylor64312
Decatur5809
Fremont58010
Van Buren54218
Ringgold52722
Wayne51223
Audubon4829
Adams3194
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 37°
Mason City
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 35°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 33°
Austin
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 37°
Temperatures will be cooler for the upcoming work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Challenge Accepted: RCTC to play in DII postseason

Image

Class AA state tournament place matches

Image

Minnesota lawmakers look into adding cameras to work zones

Image

Increased vaccine access could help boost availability of single-family homes

Image

Shortage of entry-level homes for sale in Rochester

Image

A sendoff fit for a champion: PIZM gymnastics receives escort on way to state tournament

Image

Using camera to make work zones safe

Image

Increased demand for Mental Health Services

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (3/26/21)

Image

Summer Tourism 2021

Community Events