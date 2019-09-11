Clear

Minnesota teen posthumously named homecoming queen

Posted: Sep 11, 2019 11:28 AM

ULEN, Minn. (AP) — Classmates of a teenager recently killed in a car crash in northwestern Minnesota have honored her memory in a special way.

Alivia Mortensen was posthumously crowed homecoming queen at Ulen-Hitterdahl high school this week.

The 17-year-old standout athlete and honor student died in a crash in Clay County June 2, just days after finishing her junior year.

KFGO reports school counselor Kim Skjold explains that last spring before school was out, Alivia was selected as a candidate for homecoming queen. Skjold says that when the senior class and senior court were making a selection this summer, the students decided there was no better person to receive the honor than Mortensen.

Her family agreed. Members attended Monday night's coronation and accepted the crown in Alivia's honor.

