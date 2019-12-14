Minnesota teen killed after being struck by commuter train

Authorities say teenager was killed after a Metro Transit commuter train struck him in Coon Rapids. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says first responders were notified of the crash around 6:45 p.m. Friday,

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teen's age, gender, and hometown have not been released. The northbound Northstar commuter train had about 50 passengers going from Minneapolis to Big Lake. No passengers were injured.