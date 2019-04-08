Clear
Minnesota teen escapes serious injury in encounter with boulder

It ripped apart the vehicle's undercarriage and deployed an air bag.

Posted: Apr. 8, 2019 7:52 AM

REEDS LANDING, Minn. (AP) — It was a close call for a teenage driver who escaped serious injury when a boulder rolled down a bluff along the Mississippi River and struck her car.

Officials say the picturesque limestone bluffs along the Mississippi south of the Twin Cities can present some unexpected perils. It happened to 17-year-old Sydney Flack Friday night along Highway 61. WCCO-TV says Flack headed to Winona when suddenly a large boulder rolled down the bluff and stopped her Ford Focus dead in its tracks. It ripped apart the vehicle's undercarriage and deployed an air bag.

A nurse who came upon the scene administered first aid. Flack was treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

Information from: WCCO-TV, http://www.wcco.com

Community Events