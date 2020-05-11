Minnesota teen drivers unable to take drive test

Do you remember how excited you were when you got your license? Taking your car for a spin? Due to Covid-19, Minnesota teens aren't getting that chance.

Due to the state's stay-at-home order, in-person instruction is banned and road tests are put on hold.

Driving schools have moved online - making teens learn the basics of the road behind a computer screen.

"We can do the 30 hours of classroom online," Northgate Driving School Owner Betsy Donovan said. "They've never allowed this before and I don't know that they'll allow after this."

Starting today, new drivers in Wisconsin can apply for a waiver to receive a probationary license. Minnesota won't follow suit for now as the Department of Public Safety says a waiver of road tests would require legislative approval.

Donovan expects DMVs will be packed once road tests can resume.

"They've had two months that kids have had their tests scheduled and they got them cancelled because of Covid," Donovan said. "I don't know how Minnesota is going to make up those tests."