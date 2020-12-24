Minnesota teen develops COVID-busting video game

PLYMOUTH, Minn. - The pandemic has had us all on edge this year. One teen in the Twin Cities has created an intertaining option for taking out your frustrations on the insidious virus.

While the hottest holiday gifts are the PS5 and the Xbox Series X, you won't need those expensive gaming platforms to play a game of 'Covid Invaders.'

The game works by controlling a giant syringe, which then shoots other syringes at the familiar coronavirus targets to earn points. Like other Atari-era games, you can even enter your name at the end for a high score.

Coding guru Josh Ternyak created the game. Ternyak and his friend Roman Peysakhovich were inspired by the classic arcade game Space Invaders and thought making a COVID version might be fun.

The 16-year-old Ternyak says he's already making a living out of software development.

"I just started learning on my own and building projects and actually doing paid client work and now I'm moving on to more unique projects like Covid Invaders," said Ternyak.

Ternyak also said as of a couple of weeks ago, over 1,600 people have played a round of Covid Invaders.

You can play the game here.