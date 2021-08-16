Minnesota teacher turns wounds to wisdom after recovery from Mayo Clinic surgery

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Minnesota teacher's post-Mayo Clinic recovery has set him on a path to help others find gratitude.

Chris DT Gordon scratched his hand on a garage wall helping his kids get ready on a run-of-the-mill school day in 2015. Days later, he would be flown to Saint Mary's Hospital, diagnosed with a flesh-eating bacterial infection, and rushed into surgery.

Staring down a nearly $1 million medical bill, things got dark for Gordon post-operation. But after catching up with his wife, everything changed.

"Becky tells me how our community, not only our physical community, but the online community, has stepped up to help my family in its darkest hour; to the point where it was so dark, I had a 30% chance of living at one point, and again, I was very close to losing my right arm," Gordon said. "But so many people were stepping up for us. They were donating clothes, and toys, and food to my family, they were coming over to play with my kids... someone created a GoFundMe account that gathered over $10,000, many hundreds of dollars were donated by total strangers."

So blown away by the kindness of others, Gordon developed what he calls "The Attitude of Gratitude," or TAG. He started actively looking for things to be thankful for, and performing daily acts of kindness, big and small, to give others a reason to be grateful too.

"In the hospital, I couldn't do much. But when I was discharged, and I started running again, I started picking up trash on my walk or on my run. I would shovel the walkways and driveways of my neighbors when they needed, or mow their lawns where there was no snow on the ground." Gordon continued, "all of those examples I gave don't cost a thing to me, they don't cost a dime. But to the recipient, it could be priceless."

Gordon began sharing his message of TAG with others in the early part of 2020, before the pandemic upended his plans. Unwilling to let coronavirus stop him from speaking, Gordon created a podcast named Scar Bearers, telling his story and those of others.

Today, Gordon reaches audiences around the world as a speaker, podcast host, and author, striving to pass TAG along to young adults and others so they can achieve greatness on their own terms. Follow these links to learn so much more about Gordon's story, TAG, and Scar Bearers.