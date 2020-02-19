Minnesota task force takes aim at prescription drug prices

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has unveiled a task force report that makes 14 separate recommendations for lowering prescription drug prices.

They range from new legislation to stronger enforcement action.

Ellison said at a news conference Wednesday that the pharmaceutical market is "opaque and dysfunctional." And he says the confusion has been a barrier to fixing the problem.

The recommendations include proposals to make the markets work better, to use the government's purchasing power, and to require more transparency and accountability. Legislators are already considering some of the 14 proposals, while others will have to wait for future legislative sessions.