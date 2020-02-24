Clear

Minnesota task force offers steps to reduce police shootings

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison. AP image

Minnesota has had more than 100 of them over the last five years.

Posted: Feb 24, 2020 7:37 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota working group on reducing police-involved deadly force encounters is recommending that officers should get better training in de-escalation skills and in dealing with people experiencing mental health crises.

Minnesota's two highest-ranking black law enforcement officials - Attorney General Keith Ellison and Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington - formed the working group following several high-profile fatal shootings of black men by police officers.

Harrington said at a news conference Monday that the group believes believe the proposals, if implemented, will prevent and reduce officer-involved shootings.

