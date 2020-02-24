Minnesota task force offers steps to reduce police shootings

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota working group on reducing police-involved deadly force encounters is recommending that officers should get better training in de-escalation skills and in dealing with people experiencing mental health crises.
Minnesota's two highest-ranking black law enforcement officials - Attorney General Keith Ellison and Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington - formed the working group following several high-profile fatal shootings of black men by police officers.
Harrington said at a news conference Monday that the group believes believe the proposals, if implemented, will prevent and reduce officer-involved shootings.
Minnesota has had more than 100 of them over the last five years.
