Minnesota takes top spot as friendliest state

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Land of 10,000 lakes is getting a new nickname, ”The Most Friendliest State."

Whether it's looking for directions or making new friends, a new study ranks Minnesota as the nicest state in the country.

The website bigseventravel.com ranked Minnesota number one.

The website ranked all 50 states based on first impressions at places like airports and train stations.

Minnesota beat states like Tennessee and Texas, which are known for their southern hospitality.