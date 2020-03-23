Minnesota swimmer keeps reality in perspective

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS - Concerns raised by the coronavirus continue to increase daily. While quarantining is the best way to prevent the spread of the virus, it's going to take the support of one another to get through it. University of Minnesota senior and Albert Lea alumna, Lindsey Kozelsky, is remaining positive about what the future has in store even after her senior year came to a screeching halt.

“Like, I feel like I did the work I could’ve done while at Minnesota...it was just hard walking away,” she said.

Kozelsky is undoubtedly one of the top athletes to come out of southeastern Minnesota. Swimming for Albert Lea, she broke the high school national record in the 100-meter breaststroke at the 2015 state meet.

She established herself as both an academic and athletic standout at the University of Minnesota. Now, like so many seniors around the country, her collegiate career has come to an abrupt end because of Covid-19.

Ever the optimist, she chose to focus on her life outside the pool.

“I’m really happy with teaching so I’ve gone into education. I’ve got my bachelor's and I’m going to graduate with my master’s in about a month and a half.”

The two things she’s most passionate about have been snatched away. She was pulled from her first-grade student teaching assignment in Richfield. Not much later, swim season was canceled.

She’s not letting the roadblocks detour her. If the Olympic trials happen, she plans to travel to Omaha in June and compete.

“Swimming has been such a big part of my life for so long and not saying I’m still going for the Olympic trials – it’s just going to look different,” Kozelsky said.

The sudden end to an outstanding collegiate career could have been devastating to some, but Lindsey is finding comfort in her faith.

“I know swimming isn’t everything in life so that was really helpful and just like my faith base has helped immensely. I mean, putting faith over fear sort of thing and not fearing the unknown, but having faith that it’ll be okay.”

With wisdom that belies her youth, she shares some advice for others shaken by these tough times.

“Keep that drive and that determination in some part of your life and don’t give up on it. I know this is a really hard place to be right now and like the uncertainty of everything, but it will be okay and you will always have people that will be there to support you.”