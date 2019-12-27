Minnesota suspect accused of taking infant from mother still at large

Authorities are searching for a Minnesota man accused of kidnapping his 6-month-old son from the boy's mother after assaulting her. The boy was later found safe.

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as 38-year-old Ben Tietz, who is the father of the child but does not have custodial rights.

The victim told police she was assaulted Thursday in a vehicle on Interstate 35 and again at a Wyoming, Minnesota gas station.

Authorities say Tietz was driving the woman's 2002 silver Chevy Monte Carlo with the Minnesota license plate 572TZT. Police say he may be armed with large knives.