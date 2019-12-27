Clear

Minnesota suspect accused of taking infant from mother still at large

Authorities say Tietz was driving the woman's 2002 silver Chevy Monte Carlo with the Minnesota license plate 572TZT. Police say he may be armed with large knives.

Posted: Dec 27, 2019 9:01 AM
Updated: Dec 27, 2019 9:02 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

Authorities are searching for a Minnesota man accused of kidnapping his 6-month-old son from the boy's mother after assaulting her. The boy was later found safe.

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as 38-year-old Ben Tietz, who is the father of the child but does not have custodial rights.

The victim told police she was assaulted Thursday in a vehicle on Interstate 35 and again at a Wyoming, Minnesota gas station.

Authorities say Tietz was driving the woman's 2002 silver Chevy Monte Carlo with the Minnesota license plate 572TZT. Police say he may be armed with large knives.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Tracking a messy winter storm this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Year in Review: July and August

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Is heavy rain or snow on the horizon this weekend?

Image

Kiwanis Hockey Festival highlights from Thursday

Image

How did local shops do this holiday season?

Image

Looking at farming in 2020

Image

Giving the gift of a second chance

Image

Sean weather 12/26

Image

The gift of a second chance at life

Image

Proper Christmas Tree Disposal

Community Events