Minnesota students resume studies via distance learning

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota students have begun learning from home.

It's a new normal that may last the remainder of the school year as the state tries to slow the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Tim Walz gave the school closing order two weeks ago to allow administrators and teachers time to figure out how to make distance learning work for the state's nearly 900,000 public and charter school students.

They're not scheduled to return to their classrooms until at least April 30.

The number of confirmed cases in Minnesota rose to 576 on Monday, with 10 total deaths. At least 260 of those patients have recovered and no longer need to be isolated.

