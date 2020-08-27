Minnesota stepping up enforcement of COVID rules for bars and restaurants

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health and safety officials are increasing COVID compliance checks at bars and restaurants throughout the state.

The Minnesota Departments of Public Safety, Labor and Industry and Health have sent a letter to the state’s hospitality industry explaining the stepped up enforcement, which will begin on Friday and continue for at least several weeks. The letter states:

“As you know, Minnesota businesses are required to follow federal and state guidelines to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the safety and health of their employees and their customers. Most establishments are following federal and state guidelines, but it makes it difficult for them to compete or to explain to their customers when other establishments are not in compliance.”

State investigators will be looking for employees and customers not wearing masks and not following social distance guidelines, checking reservation and employee health screening procedures, and making sure establishments aren’t serving at more than 50% capacity. Violations could result in fines, loss of liquor licenses, or closure of the business.

