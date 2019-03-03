Minnesota state wrestling finals

ST. PAUL, Minnesota -- The Minnesota state individual wrestling tournament concluded at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul Saturday with many local wrestlers winning championships.

Class A

106: Drayden Morton defeated Michael Majerus (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) by 5-2 decision.

132: Jackson Hale (Grand Meadow-LeRoy Ostrander-Southland) defeats Mason Gode by 3-0 decision.

195: Michael Nelson (Dover-Eyota) defeated Tyler Vanluik by pinfall (2:41).

Class AA

113: Joey Thompson defeated Maxwell Peterson (Byron) by 10-5 decision.

126: Jake Svihel defeated Mitchell Peterson (Byron) by 7-3 decision.

145: Carlos Ruffo (Kasson-Mantorville) defeated Kellen Schauer by 3-1 decision.

160: Bennett Berge (Kasson-Mantorville) defeated Cade Mueller by 3-2 decision.

182: Patrick Kennedy (Kasson-Mantorville) defeated Zachary Peterson by pinfall (1:54)

195: Ty Moser defeated Grant Parrish (Kasson-Mantorville) by 5-1 decision.

220: Danny Striggow defeated Garsen Schorr (Kasson-Mantorville) by 16-5 decision.

Class AAA

182: Zach Glazier (Albert Lea) defeated Cade King by 1-0 decision.