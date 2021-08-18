Minnesota state troopers save new mother with blood run

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Five Minnesota state troopers helped save the life of a hemorrhaging new mom last month.

On Tuesday, Jenapher Blair got to thank them.

Blair had just given birth to her third child on July 21. She started hemorrhaging and needed a blood transfusion. But the hospital didn’t have enough blood on hand and the nearest supply was 80 miles away. Five state troopers jumped in to save the day, by relaying blood from St. Paul. It all happened in just over an hour. Blair said she hopes one of her children will become a state trooper one day.