Minnesota teacher of the year skips White House ceremony to protest education policies

Woman says that her students frequently face discrimination and the current administration's polices hurt them.

Posted: Apr. 30, 2019 1:45 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Two state teachers of the year have skipped a White House ceremony to protest the Trump administration's education policies.

News outlets report that award-winning teachers Jessica Dueñas of Kentucky and Kelly Holstine of Minnesota decided not the attend Monday's ceremony in Washington, D.C.

Dueñas tells the Courier Journal that she feels like the Trump administration's support of school choice is "clearly attacking public education." She won for her work as a special educator in Oldham County but now teaches in Jefferson County.

Holstine teaches English at an alternative high school in Shokapee. She tells the Star Tribune that her students frequently face discrimination and the current administration's polices hurt them.

U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos attended the event and recognized the national teacher of the year. President Donald Trump did not attend.

