Clear

Minnesota state senator says he's victim of 'revenge porn'

Claims he's been harassed for months.

Posted: Nov 2, 2019 2:13 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A state senator from Minnesota says he's the victim of "revenge porn" perpetrated by a "former friend" who sent explicit images to legislative colleagues.

Democratic Sen. Scott Dibble says he's been harassed for the past five months by a man with whom he had an intimate, virtual relationship. Dibble, who is married, said the man sent private photos, videos, and text messages to fellow lawmakers on Friday. A spokeswoman for the Minnesota's Democratic Farmer-Labor Party, Ellen Anderson, confirmed that lawmakers received such messages.

Dibble's announcement comes just days after U.S. Rep. Katie Hill of California resigned after nude photos of her were made public.

Dibble did not immediately respond to a phone message left Saturday by The Associated Press.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Cooler temperatures but pleasant for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sports Overtime Part two

Image

Sports Overtime part one

Image

Highway 14 project kicks off

Image

On site voting

Image

Adams faces off against Weaver in city council race

Image

Learning about licensing

Image

Combatting the Flu in Schools

Image

Chris' Weekend Weather Forecast

Image

Chris Nelson explains 'New Snow Squall Warning' alert

Image

Concerns About RPS Referendum

Community Events