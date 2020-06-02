Clear

Minnesota state senate committee holds hearing about COVID-19 and long-term care centers

The committee heard from the Minnesota Department of Health about the release of recovering coronavirus patients to long-term care facilities.

Posted: Jun 2, 2020 9:25 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

KIMT NEWS 3 - A Minnesota Senate committee is now addressing discharged COVID-19 patients sent to long-term care homes.

The Family Care and Aging Committee was briefed by Minnesota Department of Health commissioner Jan Malcolm.  Senator Karin Housley suggests having designated facilities for recovering coronavirus patients.  She would also like to see testing of staff and residents on a weekly basis.

"We still have that issue that two thirds of our deaths here in minnesota are happening in long term care facilities and that's what we kind of have to drill down on here in this committee is how can we fix that, what can we do better," said Sen. Housley.

Minnesota is still below the national average for nursing home coronavirus deaths, at about 13 per 1000.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 25508

Reported Deaths: 1082
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin8591627
Ramsey3128133
Stearns204213
Nobles15525
Anoka144171
Dakota136859
Washington65832
Olmsted65011
Kandiyohi5041
Rice4672
Scott4422
Clay43029
Mower3542
Wright3272
Todd3270
Sherburne2532
Carver2222
Benton1783
Steele1640
Blue Earth1450
Martin1325
Freeborn1300
St. Louis11814
Pine890
Nicollet8810
Unassigned8310
Winona8015
Watonwan770
Cottonwood760
Carlton750
Crow Wing722
Otter Tail700
Goodhue693
Lyon651
Chisago621
Polk612
Itasca5510
Dodge530
Chippewa511
Morrison480
Meeker450
Douglas440
Le Sueur441
Becker410
Jackson400
Murray390
McLeod370
Isanti350
Waseca260
Rock220
Mille Lacs201
Faribault200
Swift190
Pennington190
Wabasha180
Fillmore171
Beltrami160
Brown162
Sibley160
Cass132
Norman130
Kanabec121
Pipestone120
Marshall120
Wilkin113
Aitkin110
Wadena100
Koochiching90
Pope90
Big Stone80
Lincoln60
Mahnomen61
Yellow Medicine60
Redwood60
Renville50
Red Lake40
Grant40
Traverse40
Hubbard30
Lac qui Parle30
Clearwater30
Houston20
Roseau20
Lake10
Kittson10
Stevens10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 19986

Reported Deaths: 561
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk4342133
Woodbury278636
Black Hawk175945
Linn95879
Dallas92424
Marshall89816
Buena Vista8521
Johnson6169
Wapello61013
Muscatine55841
Crawford5302
Tama40527
Scott36510
Dubuque35020
Louisa34611
Sioux2870
Pottawattamie2738
Jasper26117
Washington1908
Wright1880
Warren1440
Plymouth1352
Allamakee1204
Story1191
Mahaska9710
Poweshiek908
Henry722
Bremer696
Boone670
Des Moines661
Clinton641
Clarke620
Taylor580
Guthrie533
Cedar491
Hamilton440
Benton431
Webster431
Monroe385
Jones370
Shelby370
Iowa340
Marion340
Jefferson340
Osceola340
Clayton343
Buchanan330
Cherokee320
Madison302
Cerro Gordo291
Lee270
Fayette270
Monona250
Davis250
Harrison250
Dickinson250
Winneshiek240
Lyon240
Sac210
Grundy200
Lucas191
Mills190
Humboldt191
Floyd191
Emmet180
Clay180
Butler171
Delaware171
Hardin170
Hancock160
Ida140
Keokuk140
Page140
Appanoose143
Greene130
Kossuth130
Audubon131
Pocahontas130
Franklin130
Cass120
Carroll120
Chickasaw120
Howard120
Jackson120
Winnebago110
Union100
Van Buren90
Adair90
Montgomery80
Adams70
Palo Alto70
Fremont40
Ringgold40
Mitchell40
Calhoun30
Worth30
Unassigned30
Wayne10
Decatur10
Rochester
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 65°
Mason City
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Powerful storms and summer-like conditions are coming our way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Peaceful Protest in Albert Lea

Image

MN Senate focusing on Covid-19 in care homes

Image

Storm Chasing Wrap With Sean Macaday

Image

Rochester Athletic Club offering outdoor fitness classes

Image

Voting in the Covid-19 era

Image

Blood donations needed

Image

Storm Clouds in Forest City

Image

Hail in Geneva, MN

Image

Strong Winds in Blooming Prairie

Image

Hail in Geneva, MN

Community Events