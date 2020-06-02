Minnesota state senate committee holds hearing about COVID-19 and long-term care centers

KIMT NEWS 3 - A Minnesota Senate committee is now addressing discharged COVID-19 patients sent to long-term care homes.

The Family Care and Aging Committee was briefed by Minnesota Department of Health commissioner Jan Malcolm. Senator Karin Housley suggests having designated facilities for recovering coronavirus patients. She would also like to see testing of staff and residents on a weekly basis.

"We still have that issue that two thirds of our deaths here in minnesota are happening in long term care facilities and that's what we kind of have to drill down on here in this committee is how can we fix that, what can we do better," said Sen. Housley.

Minnesota is still below the national average for nursing home coronavirus deaths, at about 13 per 1000.