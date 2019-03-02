Clear
Minnesota state individual wrestling tournament first round highlights

As the MSHSL state tournament kicks off in St. Paul, local wrestlers are hoping to advance in the tourney.

Posted: Mar. 1, 2019 11:40 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

ST. PAUL, Minnesota -- Wrestlers from across the country dream of becoming state champion. A few weeks after Iowa finished its tournament, the Minnesota state individual tournament began Friday at the Xcel Center in St. Paul. 

Click on the video tab for the highlights. 

