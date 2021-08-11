Minnesota state employees can get COVID tests instead of vaccinations

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota state employees will not be required to be a COVID-19 vaccination.

Governor Tim Walz announced Wednesday that state employees must show proof of vaccination by September 8 or get a negative COVID test at least once a week in order to work on-site at all public facilities around the state.

“Vaccination is the best way to keep employees and the people we serve safe and ensure the Delta variant does not derail our economic recovery,” says Governor Walz. “The state is leading by example and working to get our public employees vaccinated to protect themselves, their coworkers, and their communities. With this action, we’re joining businesses and colleges across the state who have taken this important step, and I urge other employers to do the same.”

Walz says major employers in Minnesota including Mayo Clinic, Allina Health, M Health Fairview, and Sanford Health are requiring employees to be vaccinated and nearly a dozen colleges and universities in the state are requiring their employees and students to receive the vaccine before returning to campus.

“With the Delta variant rising across the state, Minnesotans deserve to feel confident in their safety and security in the workplace,” says Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “Getting vaccinated is the best way to keep our workers safe, and I encourage all state agency employees to get their shot as soon as possible. It’s how we take care of each other as Minnesotans.”

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says new cases in the state are up 574% per week from one month ago, nearly entirely driven by the highly-contagious Delta variant. The variant makes up 90% of cases sequenced in Minnesota.

“Vaccination is the best tool we have available to minimize the impacts of COVID-19 and protect our workers, our organizations and our communities,” says MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm. “We encourage all Minnesotans to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible.”