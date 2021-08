Minnesota state auditor, lawmaker hospitalized after collision with semi

THREE LAKES TOWNSHIP, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s state auditor and a state senator are hospitalized following a collision with a semi in Redwood County.

A legislative aide for Senator Melisa Franzen says Franzen and Auditor Julie Blaha were injured Wednesday while driving back from Farmfest in Redwood County. The Minnesota Highway Patrol says a Jeep Cherokee driven by Blaha collided with a semi at an intersection in Three Lakes Township about 5 p.m. Both women were taken to Redwood Hospital with injuries that are not life threatening. The semi driver was not injured.

Farmfest is a three-day agricultural show in southwestern Minnesota.