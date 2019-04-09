Minnesota state agency breach may have put thousands at risk

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Department of Human Services officials say a data breach at the agency may have exposed the personal information of about 11,000 people.

The Star Tribune reports that the agency, which oversees the state's health and welfare programs, notified lawmakers Tuesday that an employee's e-mail account was compromised as a result of a cyber attack in March 2018.

Officials say a hacker unlawfully logged into a state e-mail account of a DHS employee and used it to send two e-mails to one of the employee's co-workers, asking the co-worker to pay an "invoice" by wiring money.

The incident was immediately reported to Minnesota IT Services, which has been unable to identify what, if any, information was obtained by the hacker.