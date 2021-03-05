Minnesota small businesses get more than $61 million in COVID relief

ST. PAUL, Minn. – $10,000 grants have gone to over 6,000 small business thanks to a new state program.

The Small Business Relief Grants program was created in June 2020 by the Minnesota Legislature in response to financial hardship caused by the COVID-pandemic and related government restrictions. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced Friday that a total of $61.51 million has now been awarded to 6,151 small businesses.

“We know that small businesses have suffered the most during this pandemic, so this program was designed to help them,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “These dollars helped thousands of businesses weather some of the worst months of the pandemic, and we look forward to better days ahead for the state’s business community.”

In southeastern Minnesota, grants went to:

222 businesses in Olmsted County

23 businesses in Dodge County

41 businesses in Fillmore County

43 businesses in Freeborn County

37 businesses in Mower County

DEED says over 27,400 businesses applied for the grants during the application period last summer.

A searchable map of grants awarded can be found by clicking here.