Minnesota small business owners are calling on Governor Walz to help them stay open

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Business owners across Minnesota are asking Governor Tim Walz and legislators to come to an agreement and pass state financial aid for the hospitality industry.

The organization, Hospitality Minnesota, sent a three page letter to lawmakers in November making a plea for some help. Along with the letter, dozens of owners also sent in a video. They talked about how the pandemic is impacting their business. "We survived the polio epidemic, survived WWII, survived 9/11, survived just about everything," said Bill Kozlak, the owner of Jax Cafe. Not sure we're going to survive this one." The chef at Lake Elmo Inn and Restaurant, John Schiltz, described the scene. "I'm standing in front of my cooler to show you what my cooler looks like and what it's looked like the last six weeks. With that, our restaurant is dead."

Many of these owners feel having to shut down two different times in one year isn't sustainable and studies are proving that to be true. Yelp reports about 800 small businesses are closing every single day. For the ones barely hanging on, many of them have seen more than a 90% decrease in sales and have let go a majority of their employees. JD Fratzke of Purpose Driven Restaurant Group, explained working in the hospitality industry is more than just labor. "It is therapeutic and to be deprived of that does us harm. It robs us of our worth. It robs us of our place in our communities. It opens us up to darkness," said Fratzke. "The negative impact of the recent shutdowns in the mental health of my Minnesota hospitality family members is spreading faster than the coronavirus that caused it."

The owner of the Original Pancake House, Tom Bruins, talked about what he'd like to see. "Ever since being kicked to the curb, we're curbside. We're not able to sustain this. We were built for a sit down restaurant, we weren't built for takeout," explained Bruins. "We've adapted, we're doing the best we can. We're looking for any relief possible, anything we can get through grants or sales tax forgiveness, emergency funds, whatever."

Hospitality Minnesota offered some ideas for a possible plan in its letter to lawmakers. Things like establishing a $200 million emergency grant fund, sales tax forgiveness and freezing commercial evictions. They're hoping for a plan specifically designed for the hospitality industry. The organization stated the Governor's office and lawmakers have used this letter as a template for the relief package and negotiations have been progressing.