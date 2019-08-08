ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz says the state has signed a $33.9 million contract with an outside vendor to replace its troubled Minnesota Licensing and Registration System, known as MNLARS.
The contract goes to Fast Enterprises. The governor's office said Thursday that Fast Enterprises has successfully implemented its software for vehicle title and registration programs in 11 other states.
Walz in May agreed with outside experts who recommended that Minnesota pull the plug on MNLARS and replace it with commercial software. They said it wasn't worth putting more resources into an in-house system that never fully recovered from a failed launch in 2017.
The Democratic governor, who took office in January, has said taxpayers will be out more than $180 million altogether, but Republican leaders have credited him for taking decisive action.
Related Content
- Minnesota signs $33.9M deal to replace balky MNLARS system
- Walz says state should pull plug on troubled MNLARS system
- Minnesota governor to name Franken's replacement Wednesday
- Septic system emergency declared in Minnesota
- Enbridge pipeline replacement goes through Minnesota Public Utilities Commission
- Dealing with rising waters in SE Minnesota
- Minnesota towns need $ billions for aging sewer systems
- Minnesota needs $43 million to fix new license plate system
- Minnesota could run out of funds to fix DMV system
- Minnesota State college system to raise tuition by 3%