Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Minnesota signs $33.9M deal to replace balky MNLARS system

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz - AP image

Gov. Tim Walz says the state has signed a $33.9 million contract with an outside vendor to replace its troubled Minnesota Licensing and Registration System, known as MNLARS.

Posted: Aug 8, 2019 4:22 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz says the state has signed a $33.9 million contract with an outside vendor to replace its troubled Minnesota Licensing and Registration System, known as MNLARS.

The contract goes to Fast Enterprises. The governor's office said Thursday that Fast Enterprises has successfully implemented its software for vehicle title and registration programs in 11 other states.

Walz in May agreed with outside experts who recommended that Minnesota pull the plug on MNLARS and replace it with commercial software. They said it wasn't worth putting more resources into an in-house system that never fully recovered from a failed launch in 2017.

The Democratic governor, who took office in January, has said taxpayers will be out more than $180 million altogether, but Republican leaders have credited him for taking decisive action.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 76°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 77°
Charles City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 74°
Tracking a nice and calm end to the work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ribbon cutting at Zumbro Ridge

Image

Tracking an Incredible Thursday

Image

Stolen ipads returned

Image

Feast celebration receives state grant

Image

Latest in SE Rochester shooting

Image

CTK: UNI Panthers

Image

Soccer brings Meadow Park community together

Image

Millenials are Lonely?

Image

Lighting up the sky for Hiroshima

Image

Purple heart cities

Community Events