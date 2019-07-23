Clear
Minnesota sheriff's deputy indicted for manslaughter in fatal shooting

A Washington County sheriff's deputy has been indicted on manslaughter charges in the fatal shooting of a man.

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 6:35 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Washington County sheriff's deputy has been indicted on manslaughter charges in the fatal shooting of a man in Lake Elmo.

Thirty-one-year-old Brian Krook shot and killed 23-year-old Benjamin Evans in April 2018 after he responded to a report of a suicidal man.

According to the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, deputies made contact with Evans near his home as he held a gun and told officers he wanted to kill himself. The BCA says officers made repeated attempts to persuade him to put down the gun. At some point, Krook fired at Evans, striking him multiple times.

The Star Tribune says Krook remains free ahead of his first court appearance, which has yet to be scheduled.

