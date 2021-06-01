Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Minnesota settles with businesses in sexual harassment cases

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights has reached settlements in sexual harassment cases with three businesses, including the group that runs the state’s Renaissance Fair.

Posted: Jun 1, 2021 2:59 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Department of Human Rights has reached settlements in sexual harassment cases with three businesses, including the group that runs the state’s Renaissance Fair.

The state agency reached the settlements after finding that Mid-America Festivals Corporation, the Minnesota Sword Club in Minneapolis and Red Custard Cabin in Ely failed to provide a work environment free of sexual harassment and assault.

The settlements require the businesses to implement sexual assault and harassment policies, and institute multiple ways to report assault and harassment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 601384

Reported Deaths: 7519
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1242551752
Ramsey52199888
Dakota46585464
Anoka42490451
Washington27287289
Stearns22489224
St. Louis18037310
Scott17489130
Wright16340143
Olmsted13349102
Sherburne1192891
Carver1060646
Clay823892
Rice8151108
Blue Earth760542
Crow Wing678492
Kandiyohi662384
Chisago614852
Otter Tail583181
Benton580897
Goodhue482673
Douglas473880
Mower469933
Winona459450
Itasca454460
Isanti435664
McLeod428161
Morrison422860
Nobles408548
Beltrami404859
Steele396015
Polk388071
Becker385055
Lyon363552
Carlton350656
Freeborn345231
Pine334223
Nicollet330444
Mille Lacs310354
Brown307540
Le Sueur296325
Todd284732
Cass283232
Meeker261542
Waseca237623
Martin233932
Roseau210720
Wabasha20763
Hubbard194041
Dodge18693
Renville181945
Redwood175738
Houston173616
Cottonwood167023
Wadena160522
Fillmore157110
Pennington153919
Chippewa153638
Faribault153619
Kanabec146227
Sibley145810
Aitkin137036
Watonwan13519
Rock128719
Jackson122412
Pipestone116326
Yellow Medicine114620
Pope11266
Murray10709
Swift106618
Stevens92411
Koochiching92216
Clearwater88616
Marshall88217
Wilkin83012
Lake81820
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6034
Grant5938
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5479
Unassigned49693
Kittson48622
Red Lake4017
Traverse3745
Lake of the Woods3433
Cook1700

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 369426

Reported Deaths: 5994
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58013636
Linn21055338
Scott20233244
Black Hawk15920309
Woodbury15202229
Johnson1456885
Dubuque13451209
Dallas1124899
Pottawattamie11177171
Story1068948
Warren580990
Clinton559793
Cerro Gordo550090
Sioux516174
Webster513594
Muscatine4862104
Marshall486076
Des Moines464667
Wapello4326122
Buena Vista425540
Jasper420472
Plymouth402380
Lee379355
Marion364976
Jones300857
Henry293737
Bremer286860
Carroll286752
Crawford267940
Boone267734
Benton257855
Washington255551
Dickinson249144
Mahaska231751
Jackson224542
Clay216027
Kossuth216065
Tama210971
Delaware210841
Winneshiek197235
Page193522
Buchanan192233
Cedar191223
Hardin186744
Fayette185442
Wright185438
Hamilton180950
Harrison179773
Clayton170556
Butler165835
Madison163919
Mills162823
Floyd162342
Cherokee159138
Lyon158641
Poweshiek156635
Allamakee152251
Iowa149724
Hancock149634
Winnebago143631
Cass138954
Calhoun138813
Grundy136633
Emmet135140
Jefferson133235
Shelby131237
Sac130819
Louisa129249
Union129234
Appanoose128649
Mitchell126542
Chickasaw124416
Franklin122521
Guthrie122432
Humboldt119426
Palo Alto113523
Howard104722
Montgomery103538
Clarke100524
Unassigned9640
Keokuk96231
Monroe95829
Ida91235
Adair87232
Pocahontas85822
Davis84924
Monona82731
Osceola78916
Greene78010
Lucas77923
Worth7558
Taylor66412
Fremont6269
Decatur6119
Van Buren56318
Ringgold55924
Wayne54323
Audubon51710
Adams3444
Rochester
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 78°
Mason City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 77°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 78°
Temperatures are heating up for the first weekend of June!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (6/1/21)

Image

Sean's Weather 6/1

Image

Med City community members share Memorial Day reflections

Image

Aaron's Monday Night Forecast (5/31/21)

Image

Rochester Royals pitcher Mitch Brown gives back to community through a sport he loves

Image

Lourdes baseball keeping the energy up heading into postseason play

Image

Class 1AA baseball tournament kicks off

Image

Boating reminders

Image

Local veteran reflects on Memorial Day

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (5/31/21)

Community Events