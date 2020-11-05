Minnesota sets new COVID record for third day in a row

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota hospitals and healthcare systems are bracing for a wave of new patients as the state has seen explosive case growth in the past week.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,956 new coronavirus cases and 25 deaths on Thursday, breaking the state's single-day record for new cases for the third straight day.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Minnesota has nearly doubled in the past two weeks at just over 3,000, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins.