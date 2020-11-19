Minnesota announces record number of COVID cases, deaths

Minnesota announced a record number of positive COVID-19 cases and deaths related to it.
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 7,877 new positive cases Thursday and 72 deaths.
It is the second day in a row Minnesota reports a record-high death number. They announced 67 deaths Wednesday.
Walz announced Wednesday that parts of Minnesota are shutting down again as the state grapples with the rapid spread of coronavirus.
Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday that the state will undergo a four-week pause on social activities, in-person dining, sports and fitness establishments.
Starting Friday at 11:59 p.m. and until Dec. 18, the following will be in place:
- In-person social gatherings with individuals outside your household are prohibited.
- Bars and restaurants are dialed back to take-out and delivery service only.
- Gyms, fitness studios, entertainment venues, event spaces, and similar establishments will need to close; and adult and youth sports are paused.
- Retail businesses, salons, and places of worship may continue to operate with proper precautions in place.
- Childcare remains open.
- Schools will continue to operate under the Safe Learning Plan, which shifts between in-person, distance, and hybrid learning depending on the local conditions of the virus.
- All other current restrictions also remain in effect.