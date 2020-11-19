Minnesota announces record number of COVID cases, deaths

Minnesota announced a record number of positive COVID-19 cases and deaths related to it.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 7,877 new positive cases Thursday and 72 deaths.

It is the second day in a row Minnesota reports a record-high death number. They announced 67 deaths Wednesday.

Walz announced Wednesday that parts of Minnesota are shutting down again as the state grapples with the rapid spread of coronavirus.

Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday that the state will undergo a four-week pause on social activities, in-person dining, sports and fitness establishments.

Starting Friday at 11:59 p.m. and until Dec. 18, the following will be in place: